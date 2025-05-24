Although WWE had previously announced that the massive two-night event would return to New Orleans, Louisiana, a new report from NOLA.com indicates that those plans have changed, with Las Vegas now emerging as the likely host city.

New Orleans had been slated to welcome back WrestleMania for the first time since 2018, when it hosted WrestleMania 34. The city also successfully held WrestleMania 30 in 2014. However, WWE — now operating under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella — is reportedly reconsidering its commitment, seeking a more profitable arrangement elsewhere. According to the report, Las Vegas is now the frontrunner in that pursuit.

News of the potential change has led to backlash from fans and some within the wrestling community, including former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman, who aired his grievances on social media.

“TKO does it again. Looking to collect every last dime they can get their hands [on] — now they will even back out of an announcement of their biggest event due to a bigger check being put on the table,” Coachman posted.

He didn’t stop there, going on to compare WWE’s approach unfavorably to that of other major sports organizations:

“Can you imagine the NFL announcing the Super Bowl and saying, ‘Sorry San Diego, we will give you the Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl to be named later?’ One head-scratching move after another that comes back to $$$$ being at the heart of every single decision.”

As noted, WWE released an official announcement on Friday, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirming WrestleMania 42 won’t be in New Orleans, but WWE Money In The Bank 2026 will.