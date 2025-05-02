The special live episode of TNA iMPACT on May 1 was an eventful evening.

During Cody Deaner’s farewell speech, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella came out to inform him of an opportunity for a match against Eddie Edwards that could lead to him getting to stay with TNA Wrestling.

As they were talking, they were interrupted by Robert Stone, who came out with Victoria Crawford. Formerly known as Alicia Fox for several years in WWE, Crawford was introduced as the Deputy Director of Authority and it was announced that she will be challenging Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship at the upcoming TNA Under Siege 2025 special event.

Also announced for TNA Under Siege 2025 is the aforementioned Cody Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards match.

TNA Under Siege 2025 is scheduled to take place on May 23 at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

