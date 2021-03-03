Former Lucha Underground champion Marty “The Moth” Martinez issued a statement on his personal Instagram account announcing that he has begun training at AEW star QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory, his first return to the ring since sustaining an injury to his spine. Martinez also shares details of his incredible journey that got him to where he is now, including his time working with Steve Austin in WWE’s Tough Enough.

Long but real post. Its crazy that 10 years ago I was standing in the ring with the best in wrestling w @steveaustinbsr & the coaches on @wwe Tough Enough. This is where I 1st started to believe I can do this for living. I was bullied as a kid & long story short it created self doubt issues

Time flies. Some say I went a little crazy on Lucha Underground. That’s okay though I had fun, competed with the best in the world, got a crappy haircut, tried to light a guy on fire (sorry @penta_zero_miedo …jk), & won some championships along the way.

In Feb 2019, I herniated my L4 & L5 in my spine while doing a workout stream. (twitch.tv/martythemothcasaus). Not lifting, I herniated them while hugging my pup on stream. Yes, I got injured hugging my adorable dog. Docs said I needed surgery. I opted for stem cells instead. I’ve spent the last 2 years relearning how to walk without pain from sciatica & muscle tension. I had to relearn how to run on the treadmill. Spent more time on rehab than heavy weights. My stream watched the struggle. I learned that progress is just as important as results. I had already beat sleep apnea, learned to manage my lyme disease, & I spent way to much time fighting to be healthy that there was not a chance in hell I wasn’t chasing my dream with it

Now full circle, I’m back in the ring with some of the best in the business again. I had to relearn how to run & walk without pain. No better way to reteach myself wrestling & knock off any ring rust than to go to one of the best wrestling schools in the country.

People ask me “what do you do to become a wrestler?” & I say the same thing everytime. “Go to the best & most reputable wrestling school you can go to & out work & out study everyone else”. So I’m here training at the @nightmarefactoryga. You’re never done learning in wrestling & progressing everyday.

@realqtmarshall documentary said “Don’t ever give up your passions, hopes, & dreams no matter how long it takes or what anybody tells you. So that’s what I’m going to do. Progress every single day physically & mentality.

Hello Nightmare Factory, Lets play!