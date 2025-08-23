Former WWE Superstar Odyssey Jones recently opened up about his release from the company and the allegations that led to it.

Jones was called up to the WWE main roster in 2024 and briefly aligned with The New Day before being removed from the storyline. He was ultimately released following domestic abuse accusations from his ex-partner, Meileth Nunez, who claimed in early 2025 that Jones had been physically abusive. Jones later filed a defamation lawsuit against her, alleging her claims were false and directly cost him his job with WWE.

Speaking on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, Jones made it clear that he believes WWE mishandled the entire situation.

“100 percent,” Jones said when asked if he felt WWE dropped the ball. “First thing, before I say anything, I thank God that it happened this way because this whole thing, like I said before, it made me grow as a man, I grew more confident, I grew closer to Christ. I got to a low point and got to build up the right way, so to speak. But yeah, I think they mishandled it. Even when I talked to them about the situation, when they called me and first told me, I laughed on the phone, because I know what happened… I won’t dive too deep into it. I won’t drop names or anything. At the end of the day, it was a woman upset I was making moves without her. The narrative is it was my girlfriend and you know, this is kind of throwing me under the bus. It wasn’t my girlfriend. It was one of my girls. One of my women that I was seeing when I was traveling, and you know, she got upset that she wasn’t the one. She got upset that she didn’t get access that she felt she deserved, and most of its public. You could even look deeper in it. I’ve had prior problems with her so this goes to my ignorance and naivety, naiveness to it, and lust so to speak, that I gave her a second chance that she shouldn’t have got. I was dealing with someone who wasn’t equally yoked as me, and instead of trying to work to be on on the same level, she said she’s just gonna tear me (down), which is fine, because the end of the day and I tell a lot of my friends this, it’s my turn to be in this kind of perspective, in this time of transition. The cream always rises to the top. I think the talent will show. I think TKO was transitioning to more corporate, and they were just scared. I still think to this day — we’re almost actually a year after — still to this day, I don’t even know what was said. I don’t know what even was fully told. (They) got me jumping through hoops just to get information, and the young lady isn’t answering nothing. She didn’t come to any court cases. She’s not answering any summons or nothing so, it was really just a hurt person trying to hurt someone one more time, when they had a chance and kind of stab me in the back and run away with it so to speak. But, like I said, it is what it is. I say this often, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ I’m living my dream right now. I always said that I wanted to go to Japan…”

Jones added that being released ended up becoming a turning point in his life.

“But what really, truly pushed me — and this is why I thank God for this moment — was getting released. Because my two biggest fears at the moment was, one, losing my dream job because nothing hurts more than when you work hard for something and put so much time and energy and sacrifice and the pain and the objectification. When you put all this to it, all these resources to your dream, and you get it, you wanna hold on to it and hold fast to it. So that was one fear and the other fear was this woman attacking me because she was — I’m not gonna talk too much about her, but she’s a cruel person. She was very mean to me. She wasn’t a nice person at all, and I shouldn’t have let it go so far, I shouldn’t have gave her so much access to me. I shouldn’t have let her into the gates, so to speak. But, I did because I was operating in grace and empathy and love as always. That’s all I know… I say this was a great moment because I got torn down to the lowest point I’ve ever been in while this happened. Last August was a rollercoaster. The debut, the three weeks, to get released. I wake up one day, was trending to a half a million people calling me a wife beater and that I should burn in hell and this, that and the third and they don’t even know what’s going on, and I don’t know what’s going on and I have to basically sit and wait. I couldn’t work, basically because no one was willing to operate with me, and I’ll never forget, man, I had a day that was just so bad. I was so defeated…”

As for his short stint on WWE’s main roster, Jones believes he made an impact despite only being featured for a matter of weeks.

“My three weeks (on WWE’s main roster) was such an eye-opening, kind of a weird thing, because it was like a weird positive and negative in the same time. My three weeks — I feel like I accomplished a lot in three weeks. I feel like I accomplished more in three weeks than people have accomplished in three months, three years. I think those three weeks kind of gave a good foundation to start with, and then, things kind of fell through and went separate ways, went a different direction. But those three weeks and being there kind of made me realize, you know, I wasn’t delusional. I got it.”

Jones is now wrestling for All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he’s entered into the Royal Road tournament, where he will square off against Hideki Suzuki in opening round action.

