TNA Wrestling could be preparing a notable surprise for this weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event.

According to reports, TNA is planning to bring in a former WWE talent for the annual showcase, which takes place Sunday at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

While the identity of the individual has not been revealed, the belief is that the mystery star is a former multi-time singles champion in WWE. That description leaves the door open to a wide range of possibilities given the number of singles championships that have existed throughout WWE history.

Adding further intrigue to the situation, the expectation is that the incoming talent will not simply make an appearance. Sources indicate the belief is that the former WWE star is scheduled to compete at Slammiversary as part of the event itself.

With Slammiversary serving as one of TNA’s biggest shows of the year, fans may not have to wait much longer to find out who the mystery signing is.

It’s worth noting that the person is not Amazing Red, who is obviously not a former WWE title-holder, but is a former top name in TNA returning to wrestle for the promotion for the first time in 15 years in the Ultimate X match on the show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage from Boston, MA.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)