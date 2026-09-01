Another longtime AEW talent could soon be approaching free agency.

Anthony Bowens’ current AEW contract is reportedly set to expire on October 1. As things stand, there has been no indication that an extension has been reached or whether negotiations on a new deal have begun.

Interestingly, Bowens’ former Acclaimed tag team partner Max Caster is also reportedly under contract through October 1.

Bowens and Caster enjoyed significant success together as The Acclaimed, capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The duo later joined forces with Billy Gunn to win the AEW World Trios Championship at All In 2023 from Wembley Stadium in London.

The Acclaimed eventually went their separate ways, with Bowens moving on to become part of The Opps throughout 2026.

With October 1 now just one month away, Bowens’ contract status is another situation to keep an eye on as AEW approaches the fall.

Chase your dreams ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/vKC7GrAg47 — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) August 31, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)