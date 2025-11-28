Another former world champion looks to be considering coming out of retirement.

During a new interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, former TNA Knockouts World Champion and former TNA Knockouts World Tag-Team Champion Ash By Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, teased coming out of retirement, noting her “story is not over yet.”

“I will say this, I’ve seen so many things on the internet and when the time is right, I will come out and I will share my story,” Ash told Sapp. “My story is not over yet. It’s very personal to me. It’s been very difficult. I feel like the world and the WWE Universe, TNA Universe, everybody knows that when the time is right, I always share and I keep it real. I just need to get over this hurdle and this personal situation that I’m dealing with mentally and also physically.”

She continued, “But when the time is right, I will share my story 100%. But TNA gives me hope. They give me a position where I can manage my team and help the female locker room. It’s been such a blessing. I absolutely love what we’re doing here in El Paso. I am going to be one of the Elegant Elves and give back to the children’s hospital and over the holiday season. So when I’m at TNA and when I’m backstage, it makes me work 10 times harder, where you don’t see where I’m definitely trying anything I possibly can do to get back into the ring faster than you know it. I never say never, but when the time is right, I will come out and I will share my experience. Just give me time. Everyone processes differently. I’d like to get over obstacles before, then be able to speak about it.”

Back in late-September, Ash By Elegance appeared in the ring to open TNA Victory Road 2025 alongside TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella and TNA President Carlos Silva to announce that she was relinquishing the TNA Knockouts World Championship and retiring.

