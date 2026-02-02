Ava has officially stepped away from her role as WWE NXT General Manager, leaving the position vacant and sparking speculation over who might step in next.

Former WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green made it clear she has her sights set on the role, taking to social media to throw her hat in the ring.

“Hey WWE NXT, I’ll be your new GM,” Green wrote. “I know a thing or two about running a continent.” She added with her trademark sass, “How hard can one little company be 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Green isn’t new to NXT, having made multiple appearances alongside her real-life partner, Ethan Page. The duo also held the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship together and last year engaged in a brief feud with Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele, culminating in a mixed tag victory at NXT Heatwave.

At this time, WWE has not announced who will officially take over the General Manager duties. No developments regarding Ava’s replacement have been confirmed for this week’s NXT episode, scheduled to air live Tuesday on The CW in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

