Carmella has confirmed that her professional wrestling career is over.

During a recent episode of her Hot Mom Sh*t podcast with businesswoman and author Laura Clery (see video below), the former WWE star discussed her relationship with husband Corey Graves and how their dynamic has changed since they no longer work together in WWE.

“We worked together and met through work. We worked together all the time, and then we were home,” Carmella said. “I related a little bit to your book when you were saying, ‘Our dates were half romance, half business planning.’ We did that.”

Carmella then casually revealed that she now considers herself retired.

“Luckily, I don’t…I’m retired now,” she continued. “It’s definitely a little bit different.”

When Clery responded by saying she loved that Carmella was retired, Carmella made her status even clearer.

“I was a professional wrestler,” Carmella said. “I can’t wrestle anymore. I’m a mom. I have kids. I’m retired.”

Carmella has not competed since March 2023, when she stepped away from WWE before giving birth to her first child with Graves. She later revealed that she dealt with drop foot following the pregnancy.

Carmella and Graves welcomed their second child in October 2025.

During her WWE career, Carmella held the SmackDown Women’s Championship and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. She also became the inaugural women’s Money in the Bank winner in 2017.