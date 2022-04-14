As previously reported, Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki to win the ROH World Television Championship in the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE star won the match with the Muscle Buster. After the match, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt appeared at ringside to give Joe their present to him, which led to the lights going out.

7 foot 3 former NBA player Satnam Singh appeared in the ring. He joined Dutt and Lethal in attacking Joe.

Singh has been training for months at the Nightmare Factory to become a pro wrestler after signing with AEW this past September.

Well that's one way to end the show. Don't worry, Championship Week is just getting started! We'll see you back here Friday for #AEWRampage and Saturday for #AEWBOTB2