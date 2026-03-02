John Cena is widely regarded today as a WWE legend, known for his longevity and record-setting Make-A-Wish contributions. But not everyone from his in-ring past shares glowing memories.

Former Nexus member Michael Tarver recently appeared on the YouTube channel of his former stablemate David Otunga, where the two reflected on their time in the original NXT and the rise of The Nexus in 2010. During the conversation, Tarver openly discussed his issues with Cena, even comparing him to a classic literary figure.

“Cena is like Scrooge,” Tarver said. “He always had to know how many people were in attendance. He would…this is what he would tell us. He had to know what the house was, what the gate was, what the card was. He had to be in control of everything, right? And if someone showed up with something that was off script for his control, then he’d penalize them for it.”

Tarver claimed that Cena once vetoed a shirt he wanted to wear and referenced similar stories involving other talent.

“I remember hearing JTG told a story about his glasses. He had some gimmick glasses made, and Cena basically told him ‘You’re not getting those.’ I’ve heard other stories like that,” Tarver said. “But I think, other than besides the issues he had with me, which, you know, I understand them now. They still don’t make sense, but I understand them now. It was mainly a matter of that. It was mainly a matter of him being kind of a narcissist that had to be in control of everything.”

The Nexus famously debuted in June 2010 by attacking Cena and dismantling the ringside area, launching one of WWE’s most talked-about storylines of that era. While the group’s momentum eventually stalled, its impact remains significant in WWE history.

Cena has long been described as highly detail-oriented and heavily involved in his presentation during his peak years. Whether that translated to overbearing behavior or simply reflected a top star protecting his position likely depends on perspective.

As with many wrestling locker room stories, interpretations vary based on individual experience. Tarver’s comments add another viewpoint to the complex legacy of Cena’s run at the top of WWE.