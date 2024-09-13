A former NFL cheerleader has been making the transition into becoming a potential future WWE Superstar.

Danielle Sekelsky worked the WWE tryouts in Philadelphia, PA. during WrestleMania XL Week earlier this year.

In an update, she announced that she has started training with WWE in July following the tryout camp in April.

“LIFE UPDAAAATE that I’ve been waiting to share with y’all for some time now,” she wrote via Instagram. “Back in April, I attended the Wrestlemania tryout in Philadelphia and fast forward… I packed up and moved to Orlando to start training with WWE in July!”

She added, “To say I’m grateful for this opportunity is the understatement of the century and to say I’m HUNGRY for my future with this company is a FACT. Thank you WWE NXT and WWE Recruit, now it’s time to bring a lil’ spirit into this NXT locker room. -Dani Raye.”