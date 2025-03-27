WWE has officially named Mark Shunock as the new ring announcer for Friday Night SmackDown.

Shunock brings a wealth of experience in sports entertainment, having served as the in-arena host for both the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. He has also been a prominent voice in combat sports, working as a host and announcer for Top Rank Boxing on ESPN.

Shunock steps into the role previously filled on a temporary basis by WWE veteran Lilian Garcia. Garcia had been handling SmackDown announcing duties following the departure of Samantha Irvin, who left WWE earlier this year. With his dynamic presence and extensive background in live event hosting, Shunock is set to bring his own unique energy to WWE’s blue brand.

Shunock surfaced on social media soon after the news began spreading on Thursday afternoon, and even indicated that his WWE name will be Mark Nash.

“Stepping into a new ring with WWE,” Shunock wrote via X regarding the news. “Thrilled to join Friday Night SmackDown. Mark “Nash” will see you tomorrow night at The O2.”

