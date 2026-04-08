Logan Paul has done a lot outside of WWE.

Including fight.

The current WWE Tag-Team Champion with fellow member of The Vision, Austin Theory, last fought back in October of 2023, defeating Dillon Danis in a Misfits Boxing event in the UK, well over a year after signing his multi-year WWE contract.

Apparently he can’t fight whenever he wants though.

Former NFL star Le’Veon Bell appeared on Da Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson this week, and during the interview, he told the full story behind his fight with Logan Paul being set up, only to fall through, with Bell accusing Paul of “the craziest duck [he’s] ever seen.”

“I’ve seen people duck people, but never to the point like this,” Bell began. “This was the craziest duck I’ve ever seen. You got to the point where you set up the whole fight. 10-ounce gloves, no headgear, six rounds, three minutes. Nah, I don’t want judges. Let’s do three minute rounds and go until somebody stops. Let’s go until somebody says ‘I quit,’ and that’s who wins. Doghouse rules. I know he wasn’t ready for that shit. When I sent him that back, he was like, ‘I’m gonna set up the contract.’ 24 hours later, I was on Twitter, ‘I ain’t got the contract yet. I’m gonna give him 48 hours.’ That Sunday comes up, this dude already had a set up. He had somebody call while he’s doing a live for Pokemon. Think about if I had somebody call me right now while I’m doing this. ‘No matter what, tell me I can’t do this. Tell me I can’t go to WWE and pull up to wrestling. Tell me I can’t do that.’ That’s all he did, tell whoever Chris was, told him to say no. Faked a little phone call and act like the WWE said he couldn’t fight. Think about what he said.”

Bell continued, “The Chris dude said, ‘I don’t want you to go out there and get hurt. I don’t want you to go out there and slip and fall because you can get hurt.’ Last time I checked, wasn’t Logan Paul out there playing flag football with Tom Brady? The WWE clears flag football, but they don’t clear you to basically spar in your gym. It’s your gym. You can’t work out in your gym, basically, is what you’re trying to say? WWE told you can’t work out in your gym, but you can play flag football? That boy, he knows. He said in his tweet, ‘For one, you can actually fight. I would have to stop WWE and train for you.’ Basically, you’re saying you want to fight somebody who can’t fight? That doesn’t make no sense.”

Logan Paul, Austin Theory and iShowSpeed are scheduled to square off against LA Knight and The Usos at the upcoming WrestleMania 42 two-night premium live event, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.