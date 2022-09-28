There’s new speculation on former NJPW star Karl Fredericks possibly working with WWE.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Fredericks was seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Fredericks made headlines back in the summer when his NJPW contract expired on August 1. After taking to Twitter back in June to express frustration over being left out of the G1 Climax, Fredericks confirmed his departure in early August and said there was disappointment in the end of his NJPW chapter, but he is grateful for the four years with the company.

Fredericks began wrestling in 2015 but started with NJPW as a Young Lion at the LA Dojo in 2018, and graduated in 2020. He won the Young Lion Cup in 2019.

Fredericks’ last NJPW match was in May, but he has worked for a few promotions since then.

There’s no word yet on exactly why Fredericks was at the WWE Performance Center, but we will keep you updated.

