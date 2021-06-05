Last night the pro-wrestling world was shocked by the AEW debut of Andrade El Idolo, who has officially signed with the company.

However, another free agent was present at last night’s show as former NWA star and Television champion Zicky Dice appeared in the front row sitting with the AEW roster. Dice later confirmed his appearance on Twitter by writing, “I’m here #AEWDynamite.” Fellow Dark and Dark: Elevation competitor Fuego Del Sol would also release a picture with Dice in it, both of which you can see below.

Tonight was a really cool night. Shoutout to my bro @ZickyDice for kickin it with me front row at #AEWDynamite. Coolest F’N Night Ever. — Carlie Bravo (@carliebravo) June 5, 2021

We LIT for Friday Night #AEWDynamite!!! pic.twitter.com/W7aEWyJ8tI — Fuego Del Lawn Dart! (@FuegoDelSol) June 5, 2021

Dice was granted his release from NWA last summer, and has been vocal about wanting to move on after his brief title reign. Whether Dice will compete for AEW has yet to be determined.