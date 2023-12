Another big signing for WWE.

According to PW Insider, former NWA Women’s Tag Champion Madi Wrenkowski has signed a deal with NXT. The length of Wrenkowski’s contract has not been revealed but expect her to report the WWE Performance Center in the near future.

Aside from the NWA, Wrenkowski has wrestled several matches for AEW. The 28-year-old joins Brogan Finlay, son of Fit Finlay, who also signed a deal with NXT today.