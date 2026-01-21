Nixon Newell says the door to AEW isn’t necessarily closed, despite the circumstances surrounding her last appearance with the company.

Speaking in a lengthy interview with The Wrestling Classic, Newell was asked whether she believes a future return to AEW is possible after she and Miranda Alize opted out of a planned AEW Collision match last November. According to Newell, the situation was far less dramatic than it was later portrayed.

“When we left, it wasn’t like we stormed out. It was an understanding on both sides of ‘Yeah, okay, cool. No worries. We get it’ and then we were like, ‘Okay, cool. Thank you for the opportunity.’ It was never anything negative until the dirt sheets made it negative,” she said.

Newell emphasized that there was no confrontation or major dispute behind the scenes, explaining that the issue stemmed from expectations that ultimately didn’t materialize.

“It wasn’t even a disagreement. We were given what we were given. We did it the week before and we were promised something else. They said ‘Okay.’ It didn’t come to fruition and we just said, ‘Okay, cool’ and they went ‘Okay, we totally understand. Thanks for coming. We totally appreciate it.’ It was very civilized on both sides.”

In Newell’s view, the situation simply ran its course without any lingering bitterness.

She added that “there were no negative feelings on either side” and that “it wasn’t meant to be.”

One thing she wanted to make clear: there is no ill will toward Hyan and Maya World, who filled in for Newell and Alize on that Collision taping and were later signed to AEW contracts.