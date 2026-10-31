Tony D’Angelo hasn’t ruled out revisiting his past in WWE NXT.

The former WWE NXT World Champion underwent a significant character transformation earlier this year, moving away from his longtime “Don” persona following the breakup of The Family and adopting a more serious presentation as the “Master of Fate.”

During a recent interview with Love Wrestling, D’Angelo reflected on the change and revealed that he would welcome an opportunity to bring back elements of his previous character.

“I’d say it worked out. So like, I’m happy with it. If there’s ever a universe where maybe we could get back to the Don stuff or maybe morph, the two, I’d be a hundred percent open to it. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed, that part of my career. But until then we’re going to keep rocking with the Master of Fate.”

D’Angelo also discussed his place in NXT history and whether he considers himself among the brand’s all-time greats. Despite his accomplishments and the prominent role he has played on the roster, he explained that building a legacy isn’t something he spends much time thinking about.

“I try not to think of it, honestly. I’m just trying to keep my nose to the grindstone, and you know what? At the end of the day, if people want to say I’m one of the pillars or people held of high standard when it comes to NXT and championships and all that, then that would be awesome, and more power to me and my family and what I’ve done. But honestly, I’m not too focused on that.”