One of the most recognizable personalities from WWE NXT has officially unveiled the name he will be using moving forward following his departure from the company.

The former Andre Chase, whose real name is Chance Barrow, took to social media this week to announce that he will now be known as “The Professor” Andre Chance as he begins the next chapter of his wrestling career.

The new moniker keeps a familiar connection to the character fans came to know in NXT. While retaining “Andre” from his WWE persona, Barrow has incorporated his real-life first name by adopting “Chance” as his new wrestling surname.

Along with revealing the updated name, Andre Chance made it clear that he is ready to get back to work on the independent wrestling scene. He noted that he is currently accepting bookings for wrestling appearances, meet-and-greets, autograph signings, and seminars.

The former NXT standout also encouraged fans and promoters to help spread the word about his availability.

“I want you to put the word out there that we back up,” he wrote. “Want Professor Chance to bring the tailgate to your town?! Tag your local and favorite promotions below and let’s get to work.”

During his WWE run, Chase became a fan favorite as the founder and leader of Chase U, the popular college-themed faction that blended comedy, character work, and in-ring competition.

As the head of the fictional university, Chase helped create one of the most unique acts in NXT over the past several years.

I want you to put the word out there that we back up‼️ Want Professor Chance to bring the tailgate to your town⁉️ Tag your local/favorite promotions below and let’s get to work 🤝 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZNO2zMZjhS — Andre Chase | twitch.tv/ChaseUniversity (@AndreChaseWWE) June 4, 2026