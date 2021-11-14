JONAH has returned to NJPW.

The super-heavyweight, formerly known as Bronson Reed in NXT, appeared during last night’s Battle In The Valley U.S. show in San Jose, where he attacked Juice Robinson after his matchup with Moose, then proceeded to stare down the IMPACT world champion. NJPW would issue an official statement on JONAH’s arrival, which includes his first comments since joining the promotion. Check it out below.

'Now the shackles are finally off! Now the real violence begins! New japan Pro-Wrestling- you are looking at your Top Dog! @JONAHISHERE !

In a shock appearance at Battle in the Valley, Australian super heavyweight JONAH hit the ring in San Jose, delcaring himself the ‘Top Dog’ as he struck both David Finlay and Juice Robinson.

JONAH made his appearance after Juice’s hard fought match with Moose. Heading to the ring, he stared down the IMPACT World Champion before landing a massive senton to Juice. David Finlay would run out to assist his tag team partner, but was quickly taken down and fell victim to another crushing senton as JONAH took the mic.

Addressing the crowd and the worldwide NJPW World and PPV audience, JONAH stated ‘now the shackles are finally off. Now the real violence begins. New Japan Pro-Wrestling, you are looking at your Top Dog. JONAH is here.’

Expanding on his comments backstage, the ‘Top Dog’ stated ‘Finally, JONAH is in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It feels so good, feels so right. It’s been long overdue. I feel like the cuffs are finally broken, that I’m in a place where pro-wrestling matters. It doesn’t matter about politicking, it doesn’t matter about kissing arse. All that matters is what happens in the ring.’

‘When it comes to pro-wrestling, I feel like the last three years I’ve been sticking the ip in, but now I go balls deep. It starts with Finlay, it starts with Juice. Two happy go lucky guys walking around here with smiles on their faces. Well, life keeps kicking my teeth out, and I ain’t ready to smile. So I’m going to take you two out first. The top dog of NJPW has arrived. JONAH is here.’