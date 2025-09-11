Bea Priestley, formerly known as Blair Davenport in WWE, is a highly sought after women’s wrestling talent.

And it was proven literally minutes after she parted ways with WWE earlier this year.

Following the public announcement of the mass WWE talent releases back in early May, which included Blair Davenport, the women’s wrestling star now once again working under the ring name of Bea Priestly claims that top women’s wrestling promotion in Japan, STARDOM, reached out to her ten minutes later.

The former Blair Davenport revealed this during an appearance on That Sweet Pop with Dion McCracken & Brad Lewis for an in-depth interview.

“When I got the call [about my WWE release], I was just a name on a piece of paper,” Priestly began while explaining how she understood WWE’s decision from a business perspective. “It was just after [the Royal] Rumble, so they re-signed people to big contracts. They need to make that money back somehow. It was basically, ‘We’re sorry. Due to budget cuts and this and that.’ ‘No worries. Thank you for the opportunity.’”

Priestly continued, “That was it. I think I ended the call on him. I don’t need a big explanation. I think STARDOM actually reached out ten minutes after it got announced on Twitter.”

After joining STARDOM in August, Bea Priestly appears to be doing well financially. When the show hosts on ‘That Sweet Pop’ mentioned how some talents make more money outside of WWE, Priestly responded by saying, “I technically am, at this point. I’m contracted now to STARDOM full-time.”

