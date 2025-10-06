Priscilla Kelly, formerly known as Gigi Dolin in WWE NXT, recently spoke with Scott’s Scoop for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former Toxic Attraction member reflected on her run in WWE NXT, how she was told she was potentially being moved to the WWE main roster before ultimately being included in mass talent releases made back in early May of 2025, her memories of being in Toxic Attraction with Mandy Rose and Jacy Jane, and Jane’s success as of late.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how she was told she was possibly being moved to the WWE main roster before ultimately being included in mass talent releases in May of 2025: “So, I wanted to work with Shotzi (Blackheart) before I got injured, and she got injured at the same time. So for whatever reason, the universe did not want it happening right then. But we wanted to work together before both of us were injured the year prior, and when we both got cleared, we were like, ‘Hey, we really wanna work together. We have ideas,’ and then, they ended up putting Tatum (Paxley) with us and it just worked and I will say that the stuff that I did with Shotzi and Tatum was the happiest I ever was in NXT. It was the most excited, happy, the most myself that I was in my entire time working for WWE. Shotzi’s like my best friend, and Tatum quickly became a very good friend of mine and we all just had great chemistry together, we had a great look. I felt like we were something so unique, and not just unique, we were so genuine about who we were. We weren’t playing a role of a character or a look or an aesthetic. We were what we portrayed, and I don’t know what happened to be honest. We started hot and we were having high-tier matches and… I really just don’t know. It’s just sometimes, it’s one of those things where, first of all, it’s always out of our hands as wrestlers. Unless you’re somebody that’s very, very high up on the totem pole, it’s always out of our hands creatively, and at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how good a thing you have going or how bad of a thing you got going, it’s all depending on how you’re booked. Because you could be absolutely horrible, but if you’re booked like a star, people are gonna believe you’re a star and you could be the best thing in the world, but if you’re booked like sh*t, then people are just gonna believe that you’re sh*t. It’s all perception, and we tried to just kind of make the most of whatever we were given… We were on a very high note, right at the end. Me and Tatum — Shotzi came ringside with us — we were at Stand & Deliver, we won our Stand & Deliver match, we got a title match with Liv (Morgan) and Raquel (Rodriguez) for the following Tuesday. We were doing stuff at TNA. We were crushing it, and I was like, ‘This is it. We’re going to the main roster.’ There’s no way. We’re so undeniable as a group. I don’t know how anybody could see this and not think that it could be huge, and then I went from that high of Stand & Deliver, title match with Liv and Raquel, title match at TNA to, ‘Hey, WWE is terminating your contract.’ It’s very confusing. As us wrestlers, a lot of people think we have control over stuff. A lot of people think that we screwed up backstage. A lot of people have so much to say but the truth is, like, sometimes, it just is what it is. Sometimes it just happens, there’s nothing we can do about it but pick ourselves up and move on.”

On her past as part of Toxic Attraction with Mandy Rose and Jacy Jane in 2021 and 2022 before Rose’s WWE release: “When the idea was first pitched, I was definitely a little skeptical. I didn’t feel like the three of us really looked like we would be in a group together, because I was the kind of weirdo, punky, whatever, and Jacy (Jayne), I don’t know what she was and then Mandy but then Mandy was always Mandy Rose. So it was like, ‘Hmm, how is this gonna work?’ And I think it’s one of those things where it accidentally became a very, very popular thing that just clicked and just worked… I think, for whatever reason, we ruled NXT for a full two years. It was Toxic Attraction’s show… I was only six months into my time at NXT before I got put in that group, so to be able to take off right out of the gate with something that blew up so fast as it did, it was really cool. To go from, I just got here, to, holy crap, I’m like the Women’s Tag Champion now… it sucks that NXT wasn’t traveling at the time because of COVID. If NXT was on the road the way it is now, going state to state, working in these bigger arenas at the time of Toxic Attraction, it would have been really cool to see what we could have done with that as a group, because we didn’t really get that opportunity until right there at the tail end when we started traveling more but, that’s the only thing that really sucked about it.

“I mean, that’s basically what put me on NXT’s map. Sure, I could have been a singles competitor, but, with wrestling, sometimes if you come into a foreign space, such as a new company or a new roster and you’re by yourself, it’s very sink or swim, and there’s no in between and there’s always the chance that I could have just fall into the mix with everyone else so, to be put in a group like that that took off with Mandy Rose, it was a big deal, because it gave me that platform to basically bloom into the star that I am now. So, really without that, who knows how different my career would have went and I’m sure I would have been successful either way, but I think that kind of just set me to the trajectory of just going up from there. Mandy was always a really good guidance coming from the main roster and she had done so much in her career. Mandy was always like big sister, and I don’t have any sisters so, she was almost like that big sister role. She was always, like, kind of helping me become a better, more elevated, more mature version of myself. Because when I went to NXT, I think I was 24 — I might have been 23 — but anyway, 23, 24. So anyways, that’s super young, and again, I just came from the indies. I didn’t come from other TV companies. I had worked for AEW, I had worked for a couple other smaller TV companies but, this was the biggest scale thing I had done. So having Mandy there for a lot of these big matches and big opportunities that it was my first time doing, she kind of helped guide me in that way.”

On Jacy Jane’s success as of late: “Well, I’m happy for her.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)