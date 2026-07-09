Adriana Rizzo is back on WWE television, albeit in a different role for now.

On this week’s episode of WWE Evolve, Rizzo was introduced as the brand’s new ringside reporter. She made her debut in the position by interviewing Harley Riggins following his victory over Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Ulka Sasaki.

After the show, Rizzo reacted to her new role on social media, writing, “Rizzo Rantz has arrived on Evolve!”

The appearance marks Rizzo’s first WWE TV role in quite some time as she continues her recovery from a serious knee injury. She has not competed in the ring in more than 14 months after revealing in August 2025 that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus.

Rizzo provided another encouraging update on June 25, sharing that she finally feels “like my old self,” though she did not confirm that she has been medically cleared to resume wrestling. She later added that “this isn’t the end of my comeback. It’s the beginning of what’s next.”