Elayna Black is officially settling into her new home in TNA Wrestling.

But the decision to sign wasn’t as immediate as some may have expected.

Black recently appeared on Busted Open, where she opened up about her early hesitation to join the promotion, her past ties to TNA, and why she now sees her future there as a long-term commitment.

Black made her TNA debut on the Impact on AMC premiere on January 15, with her first official in-ring match for the company set to air on this Thursday’s episode. Despite her excitement now, she made it clear that her connection to TNA goes back much further.

“I love TNA. I grew up watching both TNA and WWE. My first ever wrestling event was actually a random TNA house show,” Black said.

She also reflected on her previous time with the company while still under the WWE umbrella.

“Last year when I was with NXT, I came to TNA for a few months and I had so much fun. I loved everybody there, I loved the environment, I loved the company, I love the product that they put out.”

Black was released as part of WWE roster cuts announced on May 2, 2025. In the months that followed, she worked several independent dates, including appearances for Seth Rollins’ Black Label Pro and GCW. However, on July 21, she announced she would be stepping away from wrestling altogether, citing mental health reasons.

That time away, she explained, played a major role in her eventual decision to return — and in how she viewed the working relationship between WWE and TNA.

“More so in the beginning, I was hesitant about coming to TNA just because of how close the relationship was. I kind of felt like I needed to distance myself, which I think it was good me taking that time off. I feel very more removed than I did at the time.”

Shortly after her debut, reports surfaced indicating Black had signed a one-year deal with the promotion. While she didn’t dispute the report, Black made it clear she’s not viewing her return as a short-term stop.

“I’m here for the long run. I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. I want to keep progressing my career in TNA,” she said.

As for what success looks like moving forward, Black kept her answer simple and grounded.

“Have fun and be the best version of Elayna Black I can be.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)