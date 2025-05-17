Top international women’s pro wrestling star and former WWE NXT Women’s World Champion Giulia has officially joined the WWE main roster as part of the blue brand on WWE SmackDown.

The segment unfolded backstage, where Byron Saxton was interviewing Alexa Bliss following her victory earlier in the night that earned her a spot in the 2025 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. As Bliss wrapped up the interview, she noticed something off-camera and abruptly walked away.

The camera followed Bliss as she confronted Charlotte Flair in the hallway, referencing their shared history in NXT. Flair, playing coy, claimed she didn’t remember their time together.

As the two stood outside SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis’ office, the door swung open. Out walked none other than Giulia, with Aldis following closely behind. He introduced her as the newest addition to the SmackDown women’s division, making it official: Giulia is now part of the WWE main roster.”

