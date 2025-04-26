The annual SmackDown after Mania episode of WWE SmackDown was a newsworthy show this year.

In addition to WWE announcing a big main event set for WWE Backlash: St. Louis in the opening segment, the first match on the three-hour blue brand show was also newsworthy.

Kicking off the in-ring action on the post-WrestleMania 41 episode of WWE SmackDown at the sold out Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, April 25, 2025, was the official WWE main roster debut of former WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions FrAxiom.

The multiple-time tag-team champions of WWE NXT were announced as the latest acquisition of the blue brand by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Consisting of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, FrAxiom made their official SmackDown brand in-ring debut as main roster Superstars in a tag-team tilt against veteran Los Garza duo Angel and Berto.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/25/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.