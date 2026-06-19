Jessica Bogdanov, also known as ‘The Unknown’, has generated significant buzz online this week after footage of a unique in-ring sequence from a recent appearance went viral across social media.

The WWE recruit competed in a dark match prior to Tuesday night’s NXT on CW taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. During the bout, Bogdanov showcased her athletic background with an unconventional escape from a wrist lock that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

The sequence saw Bogdanov counter the hold by firing off a one-legged front kick to alter her positioning before following up with an elbow strike to break free. The clip was later shared on her Instagram Stories, and a repost on X has already surpassed one million views (see video below).

The viral moment is the latest example of the impressive athleticism Bogdanov has displayed since joining WWE. Before entering the wrestling business, she built an accomplished resume as a pole dancer and rhythmic gymnast. She also captured the 2015 Freestyle Calisthenics World Championship.

Bogdanov signed with WWE in November 2025 after participating in the company’s SummerSlam tryouts that year and has continued training at the Performance Center ever since.

While there is currently no word on when ‘The Unknown’ will make her official television debut, the viral response to her latest clip has certainly put additional attention on one of WWE’s newer prospects.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.