Four former Queen’s Quest members will share the ring at STARDOM’s September 26 Silver Week Tour stop in Osaka. The promotion has booked AZM and Utami Hayashishita against Hina and Lady C in a tag match at ATC Hall.

STARDOM highlighted the quartet’s shared faction history when it announced the completed card. Hayashishita returned to STARDOM competition in May, and the Osaka match will put her opposite Hina again. The promotion also pointed to the September 12 Goddesses of Stardom title match, when former Queen’s Quest members gathered and a dispute over the old faction flag surfaced.

Hayashishita has remained active on the Silver Week Tour. She teamed with Maika and Maki Itoh in Maika’s Fukuoka return match on September 22. The new Osaka pairing gives her a different connection to the promotion’s past, with AZM beside her and Hina and Lady C across the ring.

The September 26 card also has Miyu Amasaki facing Saya Kamitani in singles action. That match follows Amasaki and AZM’s successful Goddesses of Stardom title defense against Kamitani and Momo Watanabe in Yokohama on September 12.

Source: STARDOM’s official Osaka and Shiga card announcement.