A prime reason to tune into Thursday night wrestling has just arrived in TNA Wrestling.

During the first of two back-to-back nights of TNA iMPACT tapings in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mustafa Ali was in the ring about to show his ruthless side once again, when he was stopped in mid chair-swing.

And who was he stopped by?

“PRIME” Cedric Alexander.

The recently released former WWE Superstar made his way out to a loud reaction from “The Steel City” crowd, where he would go on to confront Ali in the ring.

Check out video footage of Cedric Alexander’s debut in TNA Wrestling at the TNA iMPACT Pittsburgh taping below.

For those interested, check out our ongoing LIVE TNA iMPACT Spoilers from Pittsburgh, PA. here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.