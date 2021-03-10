Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently joined the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss current WWE storylines heading into WrestleMania 37.

Bad Bunny is rumored to work a tag team match with Damien Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at this show. Korderas is not a fan of WWE putting the 24/7 Title on Bunny.

“I understand that apparently he’s bringing in some monetary value in regards to merchandise, at least I read that somewhere,” Korderas said. “That being said, here’s a guy that wins the 24/7 Championship. They had an opportunity, like everybody was excited that he was going to be on Saturday Night Live. What if they do something there, like if R-Truth shows up? That would’ve been a perfect venue for him in my opinion. R-Truth is custom made for that. But like, is [Bad Bunny] a babyface? Is he not? He’s hanging with Damian Priest, but he’s hiding behind him at the same time. I don’t know.

“I’m not a big fan of celebs with titles unless it looks like a celeb who can handle themselves. I’d slap Miz like that too if I had Damian Priest behind me. My concern is just that this is going to take away from Damian Priest by just having [Bad Bunny] by his side constantly.”