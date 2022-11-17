Jack Doan, a former WWE referee, has thought back on some of the best and most challenging wrestlers to work with. Doan has worked as an in-ring official for a number of big matches involving legendary wrestlers.

On the “UnSKripted” podcast of SportsKeeda Wrestling, Doan discussed a WWE Hall of Famer who frequently had anger issues in the ring.

“The most difficult I would say, Shawn Michaels in two forms,” Doan said. “One, when he was going through his days, which he’s very open about, when he was a jerk and going through times with his addiction. He was very tough to work with in the ring, but the other part about it, he was such a professional that he wanted perfection. So, he would scream at you in the match if he didn’t feel you were in the right place or where you needed to be.”

Doan mentioned another well-known figure who was difficult to work with.

“[Chris] Jericho was the same way,” Doan said. “Jericho was just, you know, they want the best matches. They work hard, work their butt off. They want to be the top match of the night, and the referee can ruin that match.” Doan had a few legends in mind when it came to some of the best performers to work with. “The best probably to work of all, Undertaker,” Doan said. “Some of the top guys you would think would be the hardest who were actually the best. Brock [Lesnar], Taker, Kurt Angle, all those guys were so easy to work with in the ring.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc