Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas has praised the ‘different feel’ of Monday’s episode of Raw, which marked the first edition of the weekly TV show following Vince McMahon’s retirement, and Triple H being named the head of WWE creative.

Korderas, who worked for WWE from 1987 to 2009, spotted several subtle changes and talked about them in a #ReffinRant video shared on Twitter:

“There was some subtle changes. I thought the show flowed very nicely, it was very entertaining, there was a lot of good stuff going on, obviously, not perfect, but still a little different feel to it … “It’s going to take some time to make some subtle changes, and I think Triple H will be the best one who can really integrate old school pro wrestling with modern day sports entertainment and combine the two in a way that will mesh well. Good luck, Triple H.”

As previously reported, the script for Raw was approved by McMahon last Thursday before he resigned.

In today's #ReffinRant RAW seemed to have a bit of a different feel and flow last night. Positive sign for the future? I believe it is. 👍#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/DoUuFRppm7 — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) July 26, 2022

Transcription via Wrestling Inc.