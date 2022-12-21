During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his latest take, which was about the storyline involving Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

Last week on SmackDown, Knight attacked Wyatt, only for Uncle Howdy to walk out and laugh at him. Korderas thinks WWE needs to hit a home run with this feud.

“If I can draw a baseball analogy to wrestling, throwing curveballs is actually pretty good, but it’s how you follow up with the next pitch that counts. Now it makes a question: Are they two separate people? It depends on how they follow this up. I know there’s speculation out there on who Uncle Howdy might be, maybe he’s really related to Bray Wyatt in real life. It’s how they follow it up and how the reveal comes across. It has to hit a home run off of whatever pitch they throw.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc