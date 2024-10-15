We are sad to report the passing of former Ring of Honor Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff.

Koff began working for Ring of Honor as the COO in September 2011 after the company was purchased by Sinclair Broadcasting. He would remain with ROH until Tony Khan acquired it in 2023.

Prior to joining Ring of Honor, Koff worked with Sinclair Broadcasting, joining the company in January 2003. He served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Training and Development.

On behalf of everyone here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, we send our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Joe Koff.

MLW is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff. On behalf of MLW, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Joe always led with honor, integrity, and a passion for the sport we all cherish. His legacy will live on in… pic.twitter.com/JNY7g2ILHG — MLW (@MLW) October 15, 2024

The AEW & Ring of Honor Family, along with the wrestling world mourn the passing of Joe Koff. Our thoughts are with his family and his friends. pic.twitter.com/0pFBXyd5mP — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 15, 2024

Joe Koff Really great man that I learned a lot from and was always happy/lucky to be in his presence All love to his family — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 15, 2024

It’s unfortunate to hear about the passing of Joe Koff. I’m very grateful to have worked under Joe’s ROH for close to a decade. My sincere condolences go out to his family. https://t.co/NCkCjOQ51O — Will Ferrara (@WillFerrara) October 15, 2024