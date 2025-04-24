Veteran wrestling personality Julius Smokes, known for his work in Ring of Honor and MLW, has announced the tragic passing of his wife.

In the wake of the loss, Smokes and his family have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of her funeral arrangements. The wrestling community has already begun rallying around the family with messages of support and condolences.

“On April 20 2025 My Beloved Wife Mia Joy Bell Unexpectedly Passed Away at the Bainbridge Nursing Home. Our family is completely devastated by her sudden lose. At this time i’m reaching out to My family, Friends & sports entertainment/pro wrestling community to give her a proper Funeral Service. Any amount would be a blessing and very appreciated. Thank You From The Bottom Of My Heart!!!!!”

Donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.