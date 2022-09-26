Delirious, a former head booker for Ring of Honor, reportedly worked at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings on Saturday night following Victory Road.

In addition to people like Gail Kim, Lance Storm, Tommy Dreamer, Jimmy Jacobs, RD Evans, and Deaner, the wrestling veteran also worked as a producer, according to PWInsider.

At the Victory Road special, Delirious made a challenge for Mike Bailey’s X-Division Championship. Frankie Kazarian of AEW rose to the top contender position at Victory Road, and on October 7, Kazarian will compete for the gold at Bound for Glory.

After Supercard of Honor in April, the first event after Tony Khan bought the promotion, the former booker’s job with the ROH was officially terminated.