Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin made a post thanking CM Punk on social media after attending the WWE live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“Thank you, CM Punk,” Silkin wrote via his official Facebook page after the show. “Not only did he honor me with front row center tickets for myself and my buddy Chris but came over at the end of the match.”

He wasn’t done there.

“By the way he pinned Gunther clean and had some really kind words,” he continued. “It meant a lot to me. I’m rarely a glory hound. I just feel like I tried to do my best and Punk is the guy who remembers what we went through in our journey!”

CM Punk is scheduled to join forces with Cody Rhodes to take on Gunther and Sami Zayn in the main event of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/18 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.