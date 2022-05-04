Former ROH star Tony Deppen is currently backstage for tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping.

There’s no word yet on if Deppen will be making his AEW debut tonight, but Fightful Select has confirmed that he is backstage.

Deppen, who turned 34 on Tuesday, has worked several GCW events since ROH went on hiatus back in December. He also worked for GCW before becoming a ROH regular in 2020.

Deppen is a one-time former ROH World Television Champion. He was previously in the Violence Unlimited stable with Homicide, Chris Dickinson and current AEW star Brody King.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current announced line-up:

* The Varsity Blondes call out The House of Black

* The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico

* Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent

* Chris Jericho vs. Santana in a Grudge Match

* ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. ROH Interim Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez to determine the undisputed champion

* Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in a qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin in a qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

