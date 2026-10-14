The professional wrestling community is mourning the loss of independent wrestler Chase Brown, better known as “Cauliflower” Chase Brown, who has passed away at the age of 41.

Fellow wrestler and former Ring of Honor star Cheeseburger shared the unfortunate news on social media, paying tribute to his longtime friend while reflecting on their years working together behind the scenes in ROH.

Brown began his professional wrestling career in 2012 and made appearances for Ring of Honor in 2015 and 2016. He became a familiar face to those involved with the promotion’s tryouts and ring crew during that period, earning the respect of his peers through his dedication and unique personality.

Cheeseburger recalled Brown’s determination to establish himself in the business, as well as the unusual character he developed that included playing guitar and carrying a giant cauliflower to the ring.

“Waking up and receiving the news that another friend in wrestling has passed away after I just went to a funeral for another yesterday….RIP ‘Cauliflower’ Chase Brown.

“Truly a one of a kind professional wrestler and a legitimate genuinely good person in this crazy business. For those that didn’t know Chase Brown, many of us in the mid 2010s met him through the ROH tryouts and ring crew. He was a guy coming around working his ass off trying to earn a spot. He re-invented himself coming out playing his music with his guitar and bringing out a giant cauliflower he would take a bite from! He got the name Cauliflower from Terry Funk if I recall correctly due to his ear, he was a legit shooter and tough dude! His charm and sense of humor made 12 hour tv crew days for ROH go by much quicker.”

Beyond his memorable personality, Brown’s eventual opportunity to compete inside an ROH ring was something his fellow crew members celebrated. Cheeseburger remembered the excitement surrounding that milestone, along with the musical performances Brown would regularly put on backstage.

“I remember all of us on ring crew being so insanely hyped when Chase finally got his first ROH match! He would serenade us backstage with songs on his guitar as well.

“It had been years since I’ve seen him sadly and I wish we had spoken more in recent years. My love and condolences go out to his wife and kid. Rest easy my friend.”

No additional details regarding Brown’s passing were provided.

We extend our condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Chase Brown.