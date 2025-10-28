Chelsea Green is officially locked in with WWE for the long haul.

According to new details, Green has signed a multi-year extension with WWE that will keep her with the company through 2030.

WWE sources have confirmed that the new contract is a five-year deal, which was finalized back in January.

Originally, Green signed a three-year deal in late 2022 that was set to expire toward the end of 2025. However, WWE reportedly approached her well ahead of time to secure her future with the company, leading to the early renegotiation and long-term extension.

Green has continued to be a regular presence on WWE programming, competing on both Raw and NXT in recent months.

Additionally, she has been featured prominently in the United States Championship scene since capturing the title, further solidifying her role as one of WWE’s most active female Superstars.

