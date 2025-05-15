A former title-holder in AEW is officially staying with All Elite Wrestling.

While it was previously known that former TBS Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale was in the final year of her AEW contract, sources had noted that the company viewed her as a priority and was eager to keep her on the roster.

Now, there’s confirmation that she has agreed to a new deal.

According to one source, Nightingale has re-signed with AEW on a multi-year contract. Although the promotion has yet to make a formal announcement, internal sources say she expressed strong satisfaction with her role in AEW and made it clear she wanted to continue her run with the company.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Willow Nightingale’s future in AEW continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)