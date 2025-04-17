“The Walking Weapon” is now “#AllElite.”

Josh Alexander made his long-awaited debut in All Elite Wrestling this week, as the former TNA World Champion appeared as the Wild Card competitor in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

Alexander came out as the Wild Card opponent for Hangman Page in the second match of the evening during the AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru special themed show on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Boston, MA.

When all was said-and-done, it was Hangman who would get his hand raised with a victory over Alexander in their Owen Hart Cup tourney tilt. However, Alexander got the last laugh afterwards, as he joined The Don Callis Family, who left Hangman laying.

JOSH ALEXANDER IS THE WILD CARD! He faces Hangman Adam Page RIGHT NOW in the #OwenHartCup! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@Walking_Weapon | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/EERjFcgFk9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2025

Hangman flies over the crowd to take down Josh Alexander! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@Walking_Weapon | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/qtL6Brurhu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2025

Innovative offense from Josh Alexander against Hangman Adam Page! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@Walking_Weapon | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/jVKL4cAxIk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2025