The July 21 episode of WWE NXT ended with a major surprise.

After the Street Fight main event for the world title, which saw Tony D’Angelo successfully defend his world championship against Naraku, a new face arrived on the scene.

While D’Angelo celebrated his victory, Mike Santana emerged through the crowd to make his WWE NXT debut.

The former TNA World Champion, who recently departed TNA Wrestling, was revealed to be the mystery person NXT General Manager Robert Stone had been speaking with in recent weeks.

Santana and D’Angelo stared each other down as the broadcast went off the air.

Following the show, Santana surfaced via social media to comment on his arrival.

“Shit just got REAL,” he wrote, tagging WWE NXT in a post with the clip of his appearance via X.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 7/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.