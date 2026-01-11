A notable name has quietly wrapped up her run with TNA Wrestling.

Former two-time TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champion Killer Kelly’s contract with the company has officially expired, and she is no longer part of the TNA roster. At this time, there are said to be no creative plans in place for her moving forward.

Kelly’s deal came to an end in December after previously being extended due to her maternity leave in 2024. Her final appearances for the promotion took place at the TNA El Paso television tapings, where she worked matches putting over Myla Grace and The IInspiration.

In recent months, Kelly had been aligned with Rosemary as part of a tag team, giving her a steady on-screen presence prior to her exit.

Her departure comes amid a broader period of roster movement within TNA, as multiple contracts have expired and the company continues discussions on new and renewed deals.

(H/T: Fightful Select)