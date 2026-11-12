Another former WWE Superstar is officially on the free agent market.

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee, previously known as Xia Li during her time in WWE, has officially parted ways with TNA Wrestling.

Lee had been away from the company in recent months while spending an extended period in China. Her last appearance for TNA came back in July, although she remained under contract with the promotion throughout her absence.

As previously reported, Lee’s contractual status had remained unchanged despite her extended time away from TNA programming.

That is no longer the case.

Lee is now officially a free agent, and we’ve learned that she has already begun having conversations with other major wrestling promotions regarding the next chapter of her career.

There is no word yet on which companies she has been speaking with or where she could ultimately land.

(H/T: PWInsider)