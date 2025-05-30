The momentum shift began when A.J. Francis captured the TNA Digital Media Championship.

Former TNA employee Romy Glazer took to X to spotlight Francis’ role in boosting the TNA+ streaming platform. She credited the surge in growth to the timing of his title win and revealed that Francis played a key part in expanding the platform’s reach by connecting TNA with 20 different content creators to host official watch-alongs.

Francis will be in action on tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT as part of First Cla$$ alongside K.C. Navarro. The duo will compete in a four-way tag team match to determine the new number one contenders for the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

Featured below is the full story told directly from former TNA employee Romy Glazer.

It started in 2024 when AJ won the Digital Media Title. He had a vision: give Twitch streamers & wrestling creators access to host official watch-alongs. Not just clips— the whole show. With their audience. NXTNA was just starting, Slammiversary was stacked, we needed buzz. — Romy (@romyglazer) May 29, 2025

We started to wonder… What if creators weren’t just fans or partners…what if they were rights holders? ✅ Simulcast access for select shows

✅ Slots on TNA Twitch, YouTube, and TNA+

✅ IRL backstage streaming

✅ Rev-share for subs & event referrals Could it work? — Romy (@romyglazer) May 29, 2025

Even more importantly, an idea like this could be a way to help TNA win without being forced to depend fully on legacy TV. It was a “yes and…” approach to business. And a new kind of media rights that allowed creators to invest in TNA to grow their careers. — Romy (@romyglazer) May 29, 2025