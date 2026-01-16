TNA Wrestling kicked off the ‘TNA On AMC Era’ on Thursday night in “The Lone Star State.”

In a big way.

In addition to the TNA Knockouts World Tag-Team Championships and TNA World Championship changing hands, and multiple TNA signings, debuts and returns taking place, the show featured a surprise appearance by a former authority figure.

Former TNA President Dixie Carter was brought out by current TNA President Dixie Carter near the end of the show, prior to the TNA World Championship main event between Frankie Kazarian and Mike Santana.

Speaking of the Kazarian-Santana headline bout, which saw Santana recapture the TNA World Championship after a crowd-pleasing performance, TNA released exclusive post-show, off-air footage of the aftermath of the match.

Watch via the media player embedded below what unfolded involving Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Santino Marella and Daria Rae, leading to the announcement of a Texas Death Match main event, with a twist, for the upcoming TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 1/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.