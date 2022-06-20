Dixie Carter made an appearance at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Sunday night from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN.

The music of the former TNA President hit and she came to the ring to thank everyone in the company. She announced the mystery partner for the “Impact” Originals, Davey Richards.

After initially doing PR for TNA Wrestling, she contacted her parents, the owners of Panda Energy International, who later purchased 71% of TNA from the HealthSouth Corporation in 2002. Carter was appointed president from 2003 through 2016.