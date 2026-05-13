Dixie Carter reportedly passed on the opportunity to appear in the upcoming season of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring.

According to one source, Carter was approached multiple times by the production team for the TNA-focused episodes, but ultimately declined to participate in the series.

Carter served as TNA president for 15 years after Panda Energy stepped in to save the company following the collapse of original investor HealthSouth in 2002 amid a fraud scandal. She remained in charge until 2017 and is widely credited as one of the key figures responsible for keeping the promotion alive during some of its most difficult years.

Even without Carter’s involvement, several notable names connected to TNA reportedly took part in the project, including Jeff Jarrett, Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, and The Hardy Boyz.

Matt Hardy also revealed on his podcast that both he and Jeff Hardy each filmed more than two hours of interview material for the documentary.

Hardy said the series appears to focus heavily on Jarrett’s redemption story.

“In speaking with Jeff Jarrett, had a great conversation with him a couple months ago,” Hardy explained. “Not only did we talk about how Jeff Jarrett came out the other end in a much better place and how he has gained everyone’s respect from what he has done, we talked about the condition of TNA right now, how it is in a good place and it is actually thriving on AMC.”

Season 7 of Dark Side of the Ring premieres July 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Vice TV.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)